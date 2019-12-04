Statue of Bal Thackeray to come up near Gateway

Mumbai: The heritage committee of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) has given the nod to a long-standing demand of the Shiv Sena for a statue of its late founder Bal Thackeray at the Gateway of India. With the go-ahead, the decks have been cleared for the construction of a 9foot-tall statue at the site.

After the demise of Bal Thackeray on November 17, 2012, the then chairman of the standing committee of the BMC, Yashodhar Phanse, had broached the idea at a meeting of the group leaders in October 2015. The then mayor, Snehal Ambekar, had approved the proposal and sent it to erstwhile civic chief Ajoy Mehta for approval.

After this, the proposal was sent to the Maharashtra Archaeological Committee, which too consented. However, the Mumbai Urban Arts Commission did not respond immediately.

A recommendation from the home department of the state government too will be obtained, an official said. Since the Gateway is a popular tourist destination, it will be a fitting venue for a leader of Bal Thackeray's stature.