Statement on Ambedkar Phule: Social organisations stage protest against Minister Chandrakant Patil

HomeMumbaiStatement on Ambedkar Phule: Social organisations stage protest against Minister Chandrakant Patil

The dignitaries of the organisations later submitted their protest letter to Tehsildar Panvel and Senior Police Inspector Sanjay Patil Police Station Kalamboli.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Tuesday, December 13, 2022, 04:04 PM IST
article-image
Dignitaries of the organisations submit their protest letter to Tehsildar Panvel and Senior Police Inspector | Sourced Photo
Various organisations from Navi Mumbai especially from Panvel area assembled at Kalamboli Circle on Sion-Panvel Highway and staged protests against Chnadrakant Patil, Higher and Technical Education Minister, and blocked the road for sometime.

They later submitted their protest letter to Tehsildar Panvel and Senior Police Inspector Sanjay Patil Police Station Kalamboli.

Rupalitai Shinde, President of Kranti Jyoti Ba Phule Women Development Foundation along with women colleagues, Uddhav Bhujbal, President of Sant Savatamali Mandal at Kalamboli, President of Savata Mali Mandal, Koparkhairane, Kundlik Choudhary, Mahajan and Kamothe Women's Mandal Suresh Jadhav as well as office bearers assembled to protest against the minister on Monday.

Speaking in Marathi at an event in Aurangabad on Friday, Patil, had said that Ambedkar and Phule did not seek government grants for educational institutions, they "begged" people to gather funds for starting schools and colleges. The statement was opposed various sections.

