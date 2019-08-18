State Women Commission visits flood affected areas and provided essential items to women

Mumbai: The State Women’s Commission (SWC) Chairperson, Vijaya Rahate, visited the flood-ravaged areas of Kolhapur and Sangli districts to encourage the women to start their life again courageously, after being hit by the natural calamity.

She also distributed essential items for women and discussed ongoing relief work with the representatives of the government machinery.

On the first day of her two-day visit to Kolhapur and Sangi, Rahate visited the Sangliwadi, City Market area, Haripur, spoke to people and discussed the situation after the floodwaters receded. She extended the relief materials to people. She was accompanied by Sanjay Patil, Member of Parliament (MP) from Sangli, Sudhir Gadgil, Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).

Rahate appreciated people of Narsinghwadi from Shirol district for their involvement in the sanitation in the village. She also boosted the morale of villagers of Akivat, Kurundwad and Khidrapur. She went to the houses in Haldi, Aarey and Rashiwade in the Radhanagri and Karvir and spoke to women villagers to know their problems.

Vijaya Rahate distributed undergarments, clothes, sanitary pads and blankets to the women.

Earlier also, the commission had distributed the sanitary napkins as well as the adult diapers for the elderly after the floods.

She said the government was sensitive, that’s why it provided an immediate relief of Rs5,000 and other essentials items to the flood victims. She assured the victims that in the next phase, relief and rehabilitation work would accelerate.