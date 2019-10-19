State will explore option of PMC bank merger: CM Devendra Fadnavis

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government will explore the possibility of merging crisis-hit Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative Bank (PMC) with other bank, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said.

Assuaging concerns of depositors facing hardships due to restrictions on withdrawal of funds from the scam-hit bank, the chief minister said

Elderly woman and man fall ill while protesting with PMC bank depositors

Mumbai: An elderly woman and a man, protesting along with depositors of Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank outside Reserve Bank of India (RBI), fell ill on Saturday. They were later helped by police personnel and other depositors.