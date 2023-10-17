State Transport Turnaround All Thanks To CM Shinde: Samant

Uday Samant | Twitter

Mumbai: Stating that 18 out of 31 divisions of the MSRTC have registered profits in the current financial year, Industries Minister Uday Samant on Tuesday said that the turnaround story of the MSRTC from a loss-making organisation for over 30 years to a profit-making one in just one year proves the administrative prowess of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

“This could happen because the current chief minister goes to field himself and doesn’t sit at home,” Samant said while taunting former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray without naming him.

Rs 6,300 crore loss between March 2020 and March 2021

MSRTC is an independent corporation, which does not receive any government aid, he said. “However, in the past few years its condition had worsened due to Covid-19 and the state government had to spare some funds for the corporation. Between March 2020 and March 2021, the corporation suffered a loss of Rs 6,300 crore. In the budget presented in March 2023, Shinde announced schemes for free travel for all senior citizens above 75, for which MSRTC was given Rs 100 crore. In the same session, the state government launched the scheme of 50% concession for women and gave MSRTC another Rs 180 crore towards that. Later the scheme for 50% concession to seniors between 60 and 75 years of age was launched and Rs 26 crore was given to the MSRTC. In this way, the MSRTC started getting around Rs 300-Rs350 crore from the state government and 18 of the 31 divisions of the MSRTC registered profit,” Samant said at a press conference.

“The Beed ST division has earned a profit of Rs 3.5 crore, while Parbhani has Rs 3 crore and Jalgaon has registered Rs 2.90 crore profit,” he added.

Apart from running the services in a better manner, the MSRTC started transforming and upgrading its fleet. Today the corporation has 150 electric buses and almost the same number of mini buses to suit the terrain in the Satara and Ratnagiri districts. The government also ensured the welfare of the employees whose allowances were increased by 42%. The state transport corporations are in the black, the minister added.