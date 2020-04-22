State to transport 14,000 stranded labourers to their hometowns to initiate work in sugar mills

Mumbai: With Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray allowing limited relaxations of restrictions to farm sector activities, work on the sugar mills is slated to resume soon. The sugarcane crushing season of the state, had come to a grinding halt with came cutters returning to their hometown amid the virus outbreak.

As on April 15, the state had produced 60 lakh tonnes of sugar, compared to the 106.71 lakh tonnes in the last year. As many as 136 mills have closed their crushing operations and only 10 mills have been operating in the state currently.

Meanwhile in an unprecedented attempt, State Minister of state for home, housing and transport Satej Patil has taken an initiative of sending back as many as 14,000 sugarcane mill workers who were stuck at Kolhapur amid the nationwide lockdown.

The mill workers who went to Kolhapur days before the nationwide lockdown was imposed to attend an event of mill workers were stranded there. The workers were from different districts and parts of Maharashtra including Mumbai.