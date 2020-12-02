State to rechristen housing settlements and colonies with caste-based names

In a path breaking move, the Maharashtra Cabinet, on Wednesday, took a decision to rename the caste-based names of all housing colonies and settlements. The proposal was moved by the Minister of Social Justice Dhananjay Munde.

“A very important decision was taken in the cabinet meeting today with a view to establishing a social revolution and equality. The practice of giving caste-based names to the housing colonies and settlements in Maharashtra has now been abolished,’’ said Munde. He added that these settlements and housing colonies will now be named after great personalities.

Munde referred to some settlements in cities and rural areas with racist names, such as Maharwada, Mangwada, Brahmanwada, Dhor vasti and Mali galli. He argued that such names after castes were unbecoming in a progressive state like Maharashtra. Such names indicate that members of a particular community live in the area.

“Therefore, in order to create social harmony and enhance national unity, the caste names of all urban and rural areas of the state will be changed. They will be named as Samata Nagar, Bhimnagar, Jyotinagar and Krantinagar,’’ he said.

Earlier, as per the Government Resolution of 2011, the Dalit Vasti Sudhar Yojana has been renamed as Scheduled Caste and Neo-Buddhist. Also, as per the government’s decision of 2012, the name of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Dalit Mitra Award has been changed to the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Samaj Bhushan Award.

The Department of Social Justice, as per the Government Order dated September 18, 2019, has issued an order in accordance with Article 341 of the Constitution of India to address the Scheduled Castes in all government transactions, documents and certificates and drop the word Dalit.

Munde said the working procedure for the implementation of today’s cabinet decision will be decided by the Urban Development Department for urban areas and the Rural Development Department for rural areas.