State to provide food grains to orange ration card holders in June at discounted rate

The Maharashtra government has decided to provide food grains to orange ration card holders who were not covered under the National Food Security and Farmers scheme during the previous lockdown.

Food and Civil Supply Minister Chhagan Bhujbal announced that the government will distribute food grains again in June through this scheme to orange ration card holders who were not covered under the National Food Security and Farmers scheme.

He said free distribution of food grains under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana is underway in the state.

APL orange ration card holders also get 1 kg of wheat and 1 kg of rice per person at the discounted rate.

The state cabinet slated for Thursday will clear the proposal being moved by the department of food and civil supply.

Bhujbal recalled that the state government last year supplied wheat and rice at subsidised rates in May and June to orange ration card holders (Above Poverty Line category). The 3.08-crore orange ration card holders are not covered under the National Food Security Act (NFSA).

The orange ration card holders were supplied 3 kg wheat and 2 kg rice at Rs 8 per kg and Rs 12 per kg, respectively. The government had spent Rs 250 crore for this.

Bhujbal said the orange ration card holders who could not avail the benefit during the previous lockdown would be supplied wheat and rice at the discounted rate.