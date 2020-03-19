State to add 8 more Coronavirus testing facilities: Health Minister Rajesh Tope

He informed that the private labs are now allowed to conduct Coronavirus tests as per the Centre’s notification. He however, clarified that they will have to bear cost of equipment for the same.

Tope clarified that as per the Coronavirus testing protocol not all can opt for such tests. ‘’However, those detected with symptoms of Coronavirus and those who have returned to India from the Coronavirus affected countries are entitled for the test,’’ noted Minister Tope.

Tope said the surge in Coronavirus positive patients is due to a 40 member group which returned from Dubai last week. Talking about the coronavirus positive cases in the state, he said that of the total 45 infected persons, 36 were "imported" ones (who had returned to India from abroad), while nine others were cases of "local transmission" (local persons who came in contact with the foreign returnees).

He however, appealed to the citizens not to discriminate Coronavirus suspects and positive patients.

Tope visited the NIV antook stock of its functioning. "I interacted with the researchers there and conveyed gratitude on behalf of the state for the work they have been doing. All these researchers are working round the clock," he informed.

Meanwhile, the Pune District collector has issued directives for the closure of bars, permit rooms, clubs and restaurants except star hotels in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad until March 31.

This is necessitated as out of the 45 Coronavirus positive patients, there are 11 in Pimpri Chinchwad civic body area and 8 in Pune Municipal Corporation limit.

At Pune’s Naidu hospital there are eight coronavirus positive and 22 suspected patients are admitted. There is a provision of 100 isolation beds ready in the same hospital.