State should put end to loudspeaker drama that is being staged in state: Nana Patole

Do not jeopardize investment and job creation by spoiling the social harmony in the state.

Raj Thackeray is being used to hide the failures of the Modi government.

The desperation to come back to power was evident from Devendra Fadnavis's speech.

The Congress party, which is sharing power with Shiv Sena and NCP in Maharashtra, on Monday, lashed out at BJP and MNS for allegedly trying to spoil the atmosphere by raking up the issue of loudspeakers. State Congress president Nana Patole claimed that this not only discredits the state but also affects potential investment in the state and hampers job creation.

‘’The Constitution has given religious freedom to all of us and the state government should take stern action against those who try to obstruct the freedom given by the Constitution. The government should put an end to the drama that is being run to defame the state,’’ he said.

Patole said that Maharashtra is a state of law and no one is above the law. On the issue of loudspeakers, the government is acting as per the directions of the Supreme Court. ‘’Anyone trying to create unrest in the state by raising the issue unnecessarily will not be tolerated. The state's development is being hampered by creating instability and communal tensions. Raj Thackeray should think about giving employment to the youth instead of inciting them,’’ h added

‘’The BJP is using Raj Thackeray to cover up the failures of the Modi government at the Centre. In his speech, there was not a single word on the issues of inflation, and unemployment that the common man is facing. The BJP is using Raj Thackeray as a puppet,’’ said Patole.

''After losing power in the state, the state BJP leaders have not been able to sleep for the last 2.5 years. Devendra Fadnavis's speech at the rally, which was held under the name of Booster Sabha, was merely a representation of their desperation to come to power. They are now bragging that they demolished the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya. If we consider the claim that the mosque in Ayodhya was demolished by the BJP to be true, there is no reason to be surprised,’’ he noted.

ALSO READ Navi Mumbai: Open gym inaugurated in Kharghar garden by Corporator Netra Kiran Patil

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, May 02, 2022, 09:22 PM IST