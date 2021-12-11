State sets up Maha State Higher Education and Devpt Commission

To promote higher education and skill development, the state government has established a 36-member Maharashtra State Higher Education and Development Commission headed by the Chief Minister. The Commission has been formed as per the provisions of Maharashtra Public Universities Rules, 2016. The Commission comprises industry representatives, scientists, technocrats, social leaders, education experts, vice-chancellors, principals, professors, ministers and members of the state assembly and council. The appointment of members will be for five years and the Commission is expected to meet twice a year.

The higher and technical education department deputy secretary AM Bawiskar issued the government resolution on Friday. The Commission will be responsible for planning, regulation, coordination and valuation of the higher and technical education sector. Besides, the Commission has been mandated with the task of promoting companionship among the government, public and private universities, skill development institutes and industry.

The Commission will also act as the expert board for technical education, medical education, management and vocational education, bio technology and technical education and also new and emerging fields in the higher and technical education sector. A senior higher and technical education department officer said the Commission will be instrumental in not just promotion and development but also coordination among universities and other educational institutes.

Published on: Saturday, December 11, 2021, 10:27 AM IST