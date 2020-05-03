State sees highest single-day death toll

Mumbai: The COVID-19 death toll in Maharashtra crossed 500 on Saturday, reporting a total of 36 deaths in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day toll of fatalities in the state. The number of COVID-19 cases reported in the state to date now stands at 12,296, while the death toll has risen to 521 so far.

Of the 36 deaths in the state, 27 deaths were recorded in Mumbai, 3 in Pune city, 2 in Amaravati city, and one each in Vasai-Virar, Amaravati district, and Aurangabad Municipal Corporation.

The death toll in Mumbai also crossed the 300-mark with 27 deaths recorded on Saturday, also the highest single-day death toll for the city. As many as 547 new COVID-19 cases and 27 deaths were reported in Mumbai on Saturday, taking the total number of cases to 8,172 and the death toll to 322.

According to the public health department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), 137 patients were discharged after recovery. A total of 1,704 patients have been discharged to date. Meanwhile, 121 more patients were discharged in the state, taking the total to 2,000 patients who have been treated and are back home.

As per data released by the state health department, however, the number of cases reported in Mumbai till date is 8,359. Data shared by BMC's health department has not been in sync with the data shared by the state health department each day.

The civic body has attributed the discrepancy to duplication of cases among other reasons, owing to Coronavirus until Friday. Currently, 1,74,933 people are in-home quarantine and 12,623 people are in institutional isolation across the state.

As per the cluster containment plan that is being implemented across the state, a total of 10,513 surveillance squads are working across the state as on May 2, and surveillance of 44.4 lakh people has been carried out.