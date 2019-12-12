State security for Ambanis to continue

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday dismissed a petition seeking removal of the security granted to business tycoon Mukesh Ambani and his family by the Mumbai Police.

A division bench of Justices Ranjit More and Surendra Tavade was seized with a criminal public interest litigation (CRPIL) filed by an Andheri-based Chartered Accountant (CA).

The CA demanded immediate removal of the security provided to Ambani and eight other members of his family. He argued that the businessman cannot 'enjoy' protection at the cost of tax payers' money. He alleged that Ambani was not paying any amount for this security.

Another ground highlighted by the CA was that the Mumbai police was already facing staff crunch and that deploying its officers would further lead to shortage of force.

However, the petition was vehemently opposed by public prosecutor Deepak Thakare, who informed the bench that Ambani was indeed paying the charges for the security provided by the Mumbai Police.

Justice More said, “We do not find any merit in this petition. There is nothing remained for consideration in view of the statement of the prosecutor.” “Thus, the petition stand dismissed on merit,” Justice More added.