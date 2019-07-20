State revokes MHADA’s power over titbit plot allotment to developers

Mumbai: The state housing department has revoked Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) power over tit-bit plot allotment (open vacate land parcels) located near the original plot, to developers even for smaller redevelopment projects.

As per the new government resolution (GR), MHADA has to get prior approval from the state housing ministry even if the original plot is less than 4,000 square metres.

Earlier, to undertake redevelopment on smaller land, MHADA was having rights to allocate tit-bit lands to the developers provided the size of the original plot is not more than 4,000 square metres.

However, it had to refer the matter related to it to the cabinet sub-committee set up by the state government as per the May 2018 government resolution (GR).

The housing ministry has taken the decision to revoke the rights of MHADA and cabinet sub-committee as it observed that MHADA has very few layouts of land parcels in Mumbai which are more than 4,000 sq metres.

Resulting in, the ministry was hardly getting any proposal of housing redevelopment for consideration. MHADA has 56 colonies on which there are 114 layouts, with multiple buildings and societies.

These are old layouts where the homes were allotted by MHADA long ago and are several are in old dilapidated conditions.