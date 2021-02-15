State reports 3,365 COVID cases in past 24 hrs

Maharashtra on Monday reported 3,365 new COVID-19 cases and 23 deaths, pushing the state's positive case tally to 20,67,643 and deaths to 51,552. Similarly, Mumbai reported 493 new infections and three COVID deaths in the past 24 hours, increasing the city's total cases to 3,14,569, with 11,420 fatalities till now.

However, health experts attributed this drop to the less number of COVID-19 tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

The state conducted 37,418 COVID-19 tests as compared to 48,782 tests which were done just a day before, while the city also conducted less number of testis on Monday, with only 11,550 tests as compared to 16,340 tests done on Sunday.

"We don't understand why the tests are done very less despite the state government has capacity of conducting more than lakh testing per day. Moreover over the last one week the numbers of testing have dropped across the state," said an expert.

Meanwhile, the civic body has blamed four factors for the rise in cases across the city—foreign travellers, domestic passengers from Kerala, more testing and start of local trains.

Suresh Kakani, Additional Municipal Commissioner said there are many factors due to which cases are on rise across the city which includes the resumption of local trains for all, citizens not adhering to COVID-19 norms.

“We are reviewing the current situation and urging citizens to follow covid protocols to control the spread of virus. Moreover we have learnt most of the while travelling in local trains do not follow COVID norms due to which we are planning to take some stringent action against the defaulters,” he said.



