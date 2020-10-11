State records the highest number of missing women in 2019: NCRB

The state of Maharashtra tops the chart when it comes to the cases of missing persons registered in 2019, stated the recently released National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report. According to the NCRB report, total 66,478 persons went missing in 2019 from Maharashtra which is nearly 19,000 more than the state at second number, Madhya Pradesh (MP) which had reported 47,452 missing cases last year followed by West Bengal (WB) which reported 47,337 missing cases.

According to the NCRB report, the state is also leading in terms of number of missing women, last year when 38,506 women went missing from Maharashtra, followed by MP with 33,893 cases of missing women last year. The state of WB is at the third place with 31,299 cases of missing women in 2019.

As per the statistics, across India, total 3,80,526 people had gone missing last year, out of them 2,48,397 were women.

People in the age bracket 19-30 years have reported the maximum number of missing cases. Last year, 1,33,832 women between 19-30 years old had gone missing while 44,814 men of same age group went missing in 2019.

The state of MP topped the chart in terms of missing children below 18 in 2019. The state had reported 11,022 cases of missing children followed by WB with 8,205 missing children. Bihar stood third in the list with 7,299 children who had gone missing last year. The state of Maharashtra stood fourth with 4,562 missing children in 2019.

If the case of minor girls who went missing last year, MP again led the chart with 8,572 missing girls followed by WB with 6499 girls while Bihar came third with 5935 missing girls. In Maharashtra 2,516 girls reportedly went missing in 2019.

As per the NCRB report, total of 73,138 children below 18 went missing in 2019 out of them 52,049 were girls. Of the total missing children, 51,601 children were between 15-18 years old and of them 40,607 were girls.