Coronavirus in Maharashtra: State records 12,822 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 5,03,084

On Saturday, for the first time, Maharashtra reported more than 12,000 COVID-19 cases, crossing the five lakh mark. In the last twenty four hours, Maharashtra reported 12,822 cases and 275 deaths.

The total number of cases in the state stands at 5,03,084 with 17,367 deaths. Maharashtra, presently, has a recovery rate of 67. 26 per cent and a mortality rate of 3.45 per cent.

Of the 275 deaths reported today, 222 took place in the last 48 hours, 28 occurred last week, while the rest 25 are from the period before that.

The rate of positive cases on Saturday rose to 19 per cent from 13 per cent.

Mumbai, meanwhile, has reported 1,304 active cases in the last 24 hours and 58 deaths. The total count now stands at 1,22,331 with 6,748 deaths so far.

Maharashtra, currently, has 1,47,048 active cases in rural and semi urban areas. Health officials attributed the increase in cases to the easing of lockdown norms and a rise in the number of cases across cities and districts.

"The virus has a trend. It starts, then peaks and stabilises. There is an increase in cases, but there is no data that suggests that the situation has gone out of hand. While we are focused on containing the spread with the standard operating procedures that have been laid out, the fatality rate is not shooting up. Our efforts are to keep that in control. More than 66 per cent of people have recovered so far,” said a senior health officer.

So far, a total of 26.47 lakh tests have been conducted in the state, of which nearly 19 per cent were positive. There are 9.89 lakh people in home quarantine and over 35,625 in institutional quarantine.