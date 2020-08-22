State records <14,000 cases second time in a row

Mumbai: Second time in a row Maharashtra reported more than 14,000 cases in the last 24 hours with 14,161 new cases being recorded on Friday, taking the total count to 6,57,450 until now. The death toll has now increased to 21,698, with 339 fatalities being reported in the last 24 hours.

Of the total deaths, 260 were from the last 48 hours, 48 from the last week, and 31 from the period before last week. Of the 331 deaths, 113 were from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), followed by 102 in Pune, 34 in Nashik, 37 in Kolhapur, 21 in Latur, 17 in Nagpur, 11 in Aurangabad and three in Akola, while one death was reported from another state.

There has been a constant surge in cases in Maharashtra even after 165 days from the first case of Covid-19 detected on March 9. The average number of cases per day has also increased to over 11,000.

In the last 20 days of this month, the state has reported 221,610 cases, which accounts for 11,080 per day, on an average. For the month of July, it was 7,980 cases per day as the state has recorded 247,392 cases in that month, while in June it was 3,405 cases a day as cases recorded were 102,172.

On Friday, Mumbai recorded 1,406 cases and 42 deaths, taking its tally to 1,34,223 with 7,353 deaths until now. Statistics showed that on June 3, the 19 cities had 67,885 cases, which was 90.68% of the total cases. While on August 20, they accounted for 412,402 cases (64.10% of the total cases).

The 19 cities are Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Kalyan-Dombivli, Ulhasnagar, Bhiwandi-Nizampur, Mira-Bhayander, Vasai-Virar, Pune, Solapur, Aurangabad, Nashik, Malegaon, Dhule, Jalgaon, Akola, Amravati and Nagpur.

So far, a total of 34.92 lakh tests have been conducted in the state, of which nearly 18.84 per cent were positive. There are 11.92 lakh people in home quarantine and over 35,132 in institutional quarantine.

BOX

MUMBAI DASHBOARD

CASES: 1,34,223

DEATHS: 7,353

Discharged: 1,08,268

Mortality Rate: 5.47 %

Recovery Rate: 80.66%

MAHARASHTRA DASHBOARD

CASES: 6,56,450

DEATHS: 21,698

Discharged: 4,70,873

Mortality Rate: 3.30%

Recovery rate: 71.62%