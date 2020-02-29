State of the nation: Mumbai Airport staffer thrashed because his luggage said 'BOM'

Train announcements asking people to report suspicious behaviour or unattended bags has now become commonplace. As as the announcer says, "it is possible that it may be an explosive".

And while it is always good to remain alert and aware of your surroundings, perhaps a closer look might be warranted at times.

In case you're confused, let us explain further.

A 32-year old man was thrashed by his co-passengers aboard the Mumbai-bound Kandesh Express on suspicion of being a terrorist. One of the key reasons they turned on him was the fact that his bags bore the tag 'BOM'. Now, as most of us probably already know, 'BOM' is the airport tag associated with Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport. The unwitting passengers however thought that he was transporting explosives.

And while we can't stress enough on the fact that one should be pulled up in case there are suspicious circumstances, at the same time, we don't think anyone would label a bag of explosives with the word 'bomb' -- what with that defeating the purpose and all.