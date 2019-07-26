State mulls framing policy to set up beach shacks

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government is mulling over a proposal to frame a policy to set up beach shacks in order to boost tourism in the state. An official of the state Tourism Department on
Thursday said the state is blessed with a huge coastline and there is a demand to have shacks on the seashores. "But we are treading cautiously over the proposal
since there is a need to have responsible tourism and not have tourists who adversely affect the lives of locals," he said. The presence of shacks should not make families
uncomfortable and turn them away from beaches, the official added. Shacks are temporary structures, which serve as restaurants and bars with sunbeds on the sand. Tourists can even stay there overnight.
Goa has formulated Beach Shack Policy, which permits setting up of the temporary structures for tourists. The latest such policy is for the years 2016-19.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)