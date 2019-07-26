State mulls framing policy to set up beach shacks

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government is mulling over a proposal to frame a policy to set up beach shacks in order to boost tourism in the state. An official of the state Tourism Department on

Thursday said the state is blessed with a huge coastline and there is a demand to have shacks on the seashores. "But we are treading cautiously over the proposal

since there is a need to have responsible tourism and not have tourists who adversely affect the lives of locals," he said. The presence of shacks should not make families

uncomfortable and turn them away from beaches, the official added. Shacks are temporary structures, which serve as restaurants and bars with sunbeds on the sand. Tourists can even stay there overnight.

Goa has formulated Beach Shack Policy, which permits setting up of the temporary structures for tourists. The latest such policy is for the years 2016-19.