State min for Railways Raosaheb Danve Patil orders feasibility study for Khairane-Bonkode railway station on Nerul-Thane route

State minister for Railways Raosaheb Danve Patil | File Photo

Airoli MLA Ganesh Naik met Minister of State for Railways Raosaheb Danve Patil at the Railways headquarters in Churchgate to discuss pending issues related to railways in Navi Mumbai.

The meeting was attended by senior officials from Railways, MRVC, and CIDCO, including the General Manager of Railways Goyal and CIDCO Managing Director Dr Sanjay Mukherjee.

MLA Naik demanded the completion of work at the Digha station, which is in its final stages, and the inauguration of the station as soon as possible. Minister Danve directed railway officials to take immediate action to resolve the issue.

MLA Naik also requested that the MIDC administration provide parking space for the inconvenience caused at Digha station and allocated a fund of Rs. 1.5 crores for the same.

During the meeting, the construction of the Khairane-Bonkode railway station was also discussed. Minister Patil ordered railway authorities to conduct a feasibility survey to assess the construction of this station.