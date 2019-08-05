State issues Red Alert due to heavy rains in Mumbai

Mumbai: With incessant rains persisting in Mumbai, the state administration has announced a Red Alert in the city. Due to heavy rainfall in Mumbai, Thane and Kalyan, significant volume of water has accumulated in many parts of the city.

Rail and road routes were equally affected due to water-logging. Central and Harbour railway lines services were also severely hit. Mumbaikars continued to face several rain related woes due to the heavy showers across the city, with several areas getting water-logged.

Road, rail traffic and flight operations were resultantly affected in Mumbai. Water-logging was reported from several areas like Santa Cruz, Nagpada and Sion and from low-lying Kurla, King Circle and Sion Gandhi Market. The adjoining suburbs of Thane, Kalyan and Palghar too remained water-logged as heavy rains continued to lash these areas.

The administration has “advised” people to step out of their homes only if needed, as the intensity of rainfall will remain constant through the day. Due to heavy rains, electricity in Mulund has been disrupted.

Many railway stations on the Central line have been flooded. CSMT Karjat-Kasara-Khopoli service was stalled. Trains on the Western railway are running late by 15-20 minutes. Water-logging continued at Nallasopara, Badlapur and Ambernath stations.

BMC meanwhile has alerted people to refrain from going near seashores and life guards were deployed at various beaches.

Traffic situation

Heavy-to-very heavy rains lashed Mumbai for the last 24 hours, with traffic in many areas being badly affected. The Sainath Subway, Dahisar Subway, Motilal Nagar Post Office and many other areas had vehicle-packed roads. Several cases of extreme water-logging were reported from different areas in Mumbai and its suburbs.

Similarly, traffic was diverted on several routes on Samaj Mandir Hall Pratiksha Nagar via Hemant Manjarekar road, Motilal Nagar Post Office via BEST Nagar marg, Sainath Subway via Madina Manzil (stopped at Sainath road), Sion road no 24 via Sion road no 3, Dahisar Subway up and down via Sudhir Phadke flyover, Milan subway via Milan flyover and Dahanukar wadi via Borsa Pada Marg, while vehicle movements were suspended on the Kaju Pada road.

As many as 400 residents of Kranti Nagar near the Mithi river have been shifted to nearby Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) school in Kurla West, said the BMC’s Disater Management Cell.

On Saturday also, 250 residents were shifted to safer places. To avoid any mishap, a decision to shift residents to safety was taken, as the water level in the Mithi river crossed the danger mark after the incessant rains in Mumbai. With incessant rainfall in the city, the water in the river crossed the danger mark and the houses in the area were flooded.

Apart from the BMC, Navy men, Fire and police officials were also present at the spot. The city witnessed water-logging in most parts. In some areas, water entered the houses.

As a precautinary measure, the BMC shifted people to safer places, providing them shelter in BMC schools, colleges and other gathering places. The BMC has made basic arrangements like food, water, shelter and medical facilities for them.