'State Is Ultimate Protector Of Citizen In Police Custody': SHRC On Custodial Deaths

The Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (SHRC), while passing orders in one of the custodial death cases, held that the suicide committed in police lock-up cannot be treated at par with the suicides committed outside. The commission, while asking the state to pace up on paying the compensation to the family of the deceased, reminded the state that it cannot escape the liability in providing relief to the family members of the person who has died in custody, the state being the ultimate protector of the citizen in police custody.

The Commission presided over by chairperson Justice KK Tated and member Sanjay Kumar, was hearing the case of custodial death of Dichak alias Sonya Jadhav, who was allegedly subjected to torture in the Sinner police station’s lock-up, Nashik, which lead to his death in 2018. Sonya was arrested under the charges of allegedly molesting a woman. He was arrested at 3.20pm on August 25, 2018, and by 3.30pm the police claimed that he had committed suicide by hanging himself.

As per the reports produced before the principal district judge, the medical reports have supported the police version that Sonya died a suicidal death and not a homicidal one. However, no CCTV footage was provided. The police claimed that the CCTV footage of the day of the incident and the day before it were missing, thus doubting the police department allegedly responsible for tampering with the evidence.

The Commission while commenting on the time factor said, “In such a short span of 11 minutes, incidents like that of taking decisions of committing a suicide, searching for the place and material to commit suicide, tearing the quilt and preparing the rope and finally committing suicide seems improbable.”