 State Human Rights Commission Probes Police Assault Allegations
State Human Rights Commission took suo motu cognisance of Viral Video alleging police assault on gau-rakshaks

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Monday, June 24, 2024, 11:49 PM IST
The State Human Rights Commission has taken suo motu cognisance of a viral video alleging that a police officer from the Dahisar police station assaulted gau-rakhshaks who were trying to protect cows from slaughter.

In the orders passed by Justice K K Tated, it appears from the news that “The Dahisar police are threatening a person requesting them to take action against the illegal slaughtering of cows and their progeny. The conversation shows that the police officer is not complying with the SOP issued by the police department itself,” according to the order copy.

The commission has issued summons to the Commissioner of Police, Mumbai, and the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 12, Mumbai, directing them to conduct a fact-finding inquiry based on the WhatsApp video content and submit an affidavit in reply before the commission by July 10.

