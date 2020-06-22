State highway cops to take strict action against speeding motorists

With an aim to decrease the number of road fatalities recorded in the state, the Maharashtra Highway State Police will take stringent action against the motorists who violate the speeding laws on the roads from all possible means available to them. In a recent order passed by Digambar Pradhan, Superintendent of Police, HSP, Thane, will initiate action and impose fine on the motorists who do not abide by the speeding limits. This move was instigated after it was revealed that 30 per cent of road fatalities are caused due to speeding.

In a crackdown on speeding violations recorded across the states, police had formulated separate speed limits for national highways, state highways and other arterial roads. However, it was noticed that despite the new revised speed limits imposed from October 25 last year, it was not being followed, leading to violations.

The order issued by Pradhan states that to tackle the motorists committing violations, police will now be taking cue from various CCTV cameras installed at toll naka and other traffic signals to escalate the process of imposing fines. In the order, Pradhan also appealed to the motorists to abide by the rules

A recent study revealed, 30 percent of the fatal road accidents had occurred due to speeding vehicles. Considering the terrain of roads, curves, plain and hilly areas, it was deemed necessary to restrict the speed of motor vehicles in order to reduce fatalities in road accidents, which claimed over 1.30 lakh motorists' lives every year, while 2 lakh are seriously injured in these accidents.

The study further revealed that the drivers who die due to speeding on the highways fall under the age group of 15-45 years, which sees an increase every year, raising an alarm.