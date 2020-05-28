Maharashtra govt grants Rs 15 cr to MBMC to fight COVID-19

With the rising threat of the deadly coronavirus, the state government is all set to infuse funds amounting Rs.15 crore for the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) to enhance existing healthcare infrastructure and to create new facilities to mount a renewed battle against the pandemic in the twin-city.

A major part of the allocations will be used to establish a special 1000-bedded hospital (Covid-19 Care Center) for the treating patients who test positive for the infection.

Not only has chief minister-Uddhav Thackeray given an in-principle nod for the allocation, the divisional commissioner has already been directed to identify a place and submit a detailed proposal, informed Shiv Sena legislator- Pratap Sarnaik. The hospital will be equipped with life supporting measures including much needed ventilator facilities.

“The key objective of the funding is to launch an enhanced emergency response system.

Alike other major cities, the government has also agreed to depute a dedicated IAS officer who will be entrusted with a specific task of combating the deadly pandemic and arrest its spread in the region.” said, Sarnaik.

As open grounds will not be useful during the rainy season, the administration is planning to use high-rises tagged for rental housing units, for the purpose.

Presently, there are a total of 541 cumulative positive cases in the twin-city out of which 343 people have so far recovered from the infection, bringing down the number of active patients to 180.

One more death was reported on Tuesday, taking the total number of casualties to 18.

It is feared that the upcoming months of June and July could be the peak period of Covid-19.Moreover vector borne diseases can further strain the healthcare system.