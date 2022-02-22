State double clicks on unused vax stock

City private hospitals have over 23 lakh unused Covishield doses, and some of them will lose efficacy by the first week of March.

As per state health department data, until February 14, over 72.03 lakh Covishield stock was lying unused at various private hospitals across Maharashtra (which reduced to 52 lakh by February 20), with 26.72 lakh in Pune, followed by 23.75 lakh in Mumbai, 6.87 lakh in Thane and 2.62 lakh in Palghar.

Senior health official from the state health department said the unused quantity has sparked fears of mass wastage as a chunk of these vials have a February-end or early-March expiry. As a result, strategies are being devised to utilise them or replace them with government sector stock.

However, there has been no decision so far from the state government and the BMC, considering there are technical issues that include batch numbers, expiry dates, and cold chain problems.

Immunisation officers said discussions are underway, even as they are getting requests to utilise it as booster doses for beneficiaries aged 18 or older.

An official said that district health officers, civil surgeons and officials of municipal corporations in the state have been asked to submit detailsfrom their jurisdictions. He said, “Districts also need to inform the state health department how they plan to ensure doses are used by February end or early March, so they don’t go to waste.” He said a letter was issued in this regard to all districts on February 17.

Additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani said, “The batch number of vaccines has a login and password which only specific hospitals can use. Moreover, we are ready to help them in utilisation of pending stock by allowing them to administer vaccines to beneficiaries at civic-run Hospitals,” he said.

Dr Gautam Bhansali, chief coordinator of private hospitals for vaccination and Covid-19, said they are in the middle of finalising plans.

“Private hospitals can either give vaccines free of cost or try to generate corporate social responsibility funds in lieu of the vaccines,” said Bhansali, who has also written a letter requesting the Central government to extend the eligibility criteria for a booster dose.

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 08:30 AM IST