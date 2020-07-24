State Departments get a breather till Aug 10 for 15% transfers

The Maharashtra Government on Thursday issued notification extending the time for 15% transfers by departments for the fiscal 2020-21 from July 31 till August 10. FPJ broke the stroke two days ago. The General Administration Department deputy secretary Geeta Kulkarni on Thursday issued a notification.

The government took the decision after a series of representations from the ministers and legislators. Several ministers admitted that they will need time to complete the process as the requests for transfers are pouring. Besides, legislators are submitting letters recommending names of officers in their respective constituencies.

A Revenue Department officer said, “There are several cases in which the minister has received many recommendations. The minister and the department will have to thoroughly conduct scrutiny whether the candidate has completed tenure as per the stipulated norms or not. If not and the transfer is requested before completion of stipulated time period then it has to be referred to the Chief Minister’s office. The minister has to seek a report from the divisional commissioners and later the list is shortlisted and forwarded to the Establishment Board for further action. Thereafter, the transfer order is issued.’’

He said the exercise is quite time consuming and therefore the government has extended the deadline up to August 10

The state government had banned transfers and promotions through notification issued on May 4 as an austerity measure in view of the Covid-19 pandemic and the national lockdown. The state government lifted the ban in the first week of July allowing departments to carry out only 15% transfers and transfer in special or emergency cases by July 31. Generally, the department completes the transfer exercise by June 30 but because of lockdown it was not possible this year.