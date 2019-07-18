State Congress working president will join BJP: Chandrakant Patil

Mumbai: Newly-appointed Maharashtra unit chief of BJP Chandrakant Patil on Wednesday said making the state “Congress-mukt” was his priority in the upcoming Assembly elections.

He created a sensation by claiming that one of the newly-appointed working president would join BJP soon. Patil was addressing the media after his appointment as the state unit chief of BJP.

“My priority is to achieve Congress-mukt Maharashtra in the assembly elections. “Don't be surprised to see one of the five state working presidents of the Congress joining the BJP in the coming days,” he said.

He, however, admitted that defeating NCP leader Ajit Pawar in Baramati Assembly constituency would be like day-dreaming. “NCP received a lead of 1.20 lakh votes in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Baramati Lok Sabha constituency. It is difficult to cover it in this assembly elections.

But I have set the target of winning Baramati LS seat in 2024,” Patil, who is also the state Revenue Minister, said. “BJP-Sena and allied parties should win 220 seats,” he said in response to a question over how many seats the saffron alliance is eyeing to win.

He, however, dodged a question whether he himself would contest the assembly election or not. A few months back, the minister had said that the BJP and the Sena would contest 135 seats each, leaving the rest for the allies.

Commenting on that statement, Patil said, “Small allies of BJP and Shiv Sena also have some mass base. If we want that base to vote for us, we need to give them some seats to contest.”