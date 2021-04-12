State, city see marginal drop in Covid cases

There was a slight drop in the number of corona cases on Monday, with the state reporting 51,751 new cases and 258 Covid-19 fatalities in the last 24 hours, pushing its tally to 34,58,996 and death toll to 58,245 till now.

Mumbai witnessed close to 7,000 cases on Monday, with 6,907 new infections and 43 Covid-19 fatalities in the last 24 hours, increasing the total count to 5,27,119 and 12,060 deaths so far.

Health officials said the cases have dropped due to the reduction in Covid-19 testing over the weekend.

Officials said people need to follow precautions seriously and careless attitudes would inflict more difficulties on the state.

“We have been observing despite restrictions most people have stopped taking the pandemic seriously and don’t care about social-distancing norms. This is worrying as not only are they endangering their lives, but also those of their family members,” said a health official.

Dr Manish Wadhwani, Consultant Intensivist, Masina Hospital said considering the current situation of covid-19 in the city there should be proper restrictions which can help to curb cases. “Putting restrictions will definitely help in flattening the curve and buy us a crucial time to help overcome the crisis and save more lives,” he said.

Dr Rahul Pandit, a member of the state-appointed taskforce for the clinical management of critical patients, said the daily cases have shot up as the state has increased daily testing in big numbers and also improved tracking contacts of Covid patients. “The state will have to continue increasing testing figures until the positivity rate comes down to 5 per cent or below, to control the situation,” he said.