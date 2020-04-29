State cases inch close to 10,000 mark, 25 dead in Mumbai, double in 2 weeks

Of the 25 deaths, five had occurred between April 23 and April 25, which was confirmed on Tuesday, said a civic official. According to BMC officials, 13 of the 25 deceased were male and 12 were female.

In 17 cases, comorbidities like diabetes, hypertension and asthma were involved while 14 of those dead were aged above 60 years, 10 deceased were in the 40-60 age group and one was below 40. State health officials said out of 31 deaths, 25 deaths were in Mumbai, four in Jalgaon, and two in Pune city.

However, the deaths in Jalgaon occurred four days ago which was confirmed on Tuesday. Twenty of the 31 patients (65%) had high-risk comorbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, asthma, heart disease, TB etc, informed an official.

Officials from the state health department said the Covid audit committee had submitted its preliminary findings and was currently working on a detailed report. In the preliminary report, the ordeal of the victims being shunted from one hospital to another has been highlighted.

Civic officials said of the total discharged, 105 were patients residing outside Mumbai but admitted to Mumbai hospitals for treatment. 102 patients tested positive at various laboratories between April 25 and April 26, as per lab reports received on Tuesday.

Of the 1,29,931 laboratory samples, 1,20,136 were negative and 9,318 had tested positive until Monday. So far, 1,388 patients have been discharged after full recovery. Currently, 1,55,170 people are in home quarantine and 9,917 people are in institutional quarantine.