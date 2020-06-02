State Cabinet appoints MIDC as developer of industrial area at Dighi in DMIC project

In a bid to give a much-needed push to the development of the industrial area at Dighi in the Delhi Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC), the state cabinet on Tuesday appointed Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) as the developer.

The proposed industrial area is spread over 12,140.842 hectares which have already been notified. However, the government has taken a decision to develop the area in two phases comprising 6,070 hectares each.

So far MIDC has acquired nearly 3,500 hectares through negotiations by the locals and paid Rs 1,600 crores (Rs 46 lakhs per hectare). MIDC will acquire the remaining 2,570 hectares in three months and in the meanwhile launch the tendering process for the selection of a contractor.