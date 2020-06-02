State Cabinet appoints MIDC as developer of industrial area at Dighi in DMIC project

In a bid to give a much-needed push to the development of the industrial area at Dighi in the Delhi Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC), the state cabinet on Tuesday appointed Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) as the developer.
The proposed industrial area is spread over 12,140.842 hectares which have already been notified. However, the government has taken a decision to develop the area in two phases comprising 6,070 hectares each.
So far MIDC has acquired nearly 3,500 hectares through negotiations by the locals and paid Rs 1,600 crores (Rs 46 lakhs per hectare). MIDC will acquire the remaining 2,570 hectares in three months and in the meanwhile launch the tendering process for the selection of a contractor.
MIDC proposes to launch the commencement of infrastructural development on 6,070 hectares of land by December or early January 2021. After the completion of infrastructural development, the developed plot will be allocated to domestic and foreign investors.
The MIDC officer told FPJ, “Food Processing, Engineering, Chemicals and Pharmaceutical investments are expected in the proposed industrial area. Already MIDC has received investment proposals.’’ He informed that MIDC has appointed a developer for the industrial area as it has limited land to meet the investors’ demands in other adjoining areas.
The DMIC project in Maharashtra is expected to cover almost 26 per cent of the population. Of the total 36 districts in the state, the project stretches across eight districts- Thane, Raigad, Nandurbar, Nashik, Dhule, Pune, Aurangabad and Ahmednagar.”
The DMIC, along 1,483 km will pass through six states and 82 districts in the country. Adopting the integrated development multi-sector model, DMIC’s objective stated in the status paper is to double the economic growth and treble the employment.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)