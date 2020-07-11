State and Centre clash over whether masks and sanitisers are essential

The Maharashtra Government has strongly opposed the central government’s move to exclude masks and sanitisers from the Essential Commodities Act, 1955. The state Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Arun Unhale, in a letter to the Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs, has said that the prices of masks and sanitisers may be hiked because of the rise in demand as COVID-19 continues to spread across the nation.

FDA Commissioner has argued that, against such circumstances, masks and sanitisers should continue to be an essential commodity to ensure its availability at an affordable rate. The state government's move comes four days after the Consumer Affairs Secretary Leena Nandan announced that masks and sanitisers were declared as essential items till June 30. However, it has not been extended further, as there is enough supply in the country.

Minister of Food and Drug Administration Dr Rajendra Singane told the Free Press Journal, “The Centre needs to reconsider its decision. Masks and sanitisers should continue as essential commodities, as their use to maintain social distancing becomes the most important preventive remedy in the present situation.'' He said the requirement of face masks and sanitisers have tremendously increased and their price may be increased in the absence of control.

Further, the FDA Commissioner said, in the absence of field selling price, consumers will not be aware about the exact MRP of these two items. ''Sometimes, the MRP printed by manufacturers is exorbitant and the common public and healthcare staff are forced to pay the higher printed prices. Therefore, in the interest of public health, the availability of face masks and hand sanitisers at reasonable rates is necessary,'' he noted.

He urged the Centre to continue keeping the prices of face masks and hand sanitisers as it was earlier.