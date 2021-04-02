Start door-to-door COVID-19 vaccination in Thane: BJP MLC Niranjan Davkhare

Thane: Member of Legislative Council and president of Bharatiya Janata Party from Thane Niranjan Davkhare has urged to start door-to-door COVID-19 vaccination.

On Thursday, Davkhare had written a letter to Dr. Vipin Sharma, the Municipal Commissioner of Thane Municipal Corporation, to speed up the vaccination drive that is yet to reach the masses.

In the letter, Davkhare explains how the second wave has seen a rise in Covid positive patients i.e one thousand cases increasing on a daily basis. The Thane Municipal corporation has a population of 25 lakhs citizens and till March the corporation was successful in just completely vaccinating 1,24,827 citizens, which is hardly 5 per cent of the current population.

Meanwhile, among the 1.25 lakh citizens, 55,118 are frontline workers so citizens are still lacking back with vaccination. "Most of the senior citizens in Thane are still at home due to fear of the Covid-19 spread. They are not coming for the vaccination drive. The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had approached the state for door-to-door vaccination. But is yet to get approval. They would have planned something and would have organised something to complete the demand. The TMC authorities should take lessons from BMC and organise a survey for it," added Davkhare.

Davkhare further added, "If the TMC plans for such door-to-door vaccination they would have to take help of local corporators. Who are very much aware about the scenario in their vicinity. Also, Thane city has many residential complexes that have club houses and it would be used for the drive," he added.

When questioned about any reply from the Municipal Commissioner Davkhare said Dr Vipin Sharma is tested positive and is on leave.

On Thursday, the Thane Municipal Corporation had carried out vaccination for 6,424 citizens. While, till date, the Municipal corporation across its 54 centres had vaccinated 1,50,413 citizens.