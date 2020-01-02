MAHA portfolio: Stalemate over allocation continues as 3 MVA alliance—Sena, NCP & Congress—continue

Congress is insisting on agriculture from Shiv Sena quota and Rural Development department, which is with NCP as per the power-sharing formula.

Even though Shiv Sena has agreed to part with Home to NCP and keep the Urban Development department, the NCP is divided over the allocation of crucial Home department to a former minister Anil Deshmukh.

Instead, a larger section sees former speaker Dilip Walse Patil as the right candidate. There is also talk that NCP, to avoid a rift in the party, may settle for Urban Development, giving Home portfolio to Shiv Sena.

Congress sources privy to developments told FPJ, “Former chief minister Ashok Chavan is interested in occupying Revenue ministry, which currently is with Balasaheb Thorat.

Further, Vijay Wadettiwar has evinced interest to take charge of Energy or Public Works. However, the party high command is keen that Nitin Raut hold Public Works to make its use for party’s consolidation.”

Senior legislator Yashomati Thakur, who was sworn in as a cabinet minister, may be given Schools Education and Cabinet Minister Varsha Gaikwad, Women and Child Welfare.

Thorat, along with Chavan, Raut and Wadettiwar on Wednesday noon met Thackeray and made a formal request for sparing people-centric agriculture and rural development. Thorat confirmed their meeting saying they expect Thackeray to consider their request.

In case of NCP, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar is keen that his supporter Dhananjay Munde, who defeated his cousin and BJP nominee Pankaja Munde in Parali constituency, gets prominent department. Munde has been tipped off to be the Minister of Social Justice.

Further, party spokesman Nawab Malik, is strongly opposed to holding Excise department, and is instead insisting on the Labour department. Former deputy chief minister Chhagan Bhujbal is unhappy for being considered for the Food and Civil Supplies department.

Bhujbal has made a strong case for Rural Development, which NCP has earmarked to Hasan Mushrif. As far as Shiv Sena is concerned, Eknath Shinde will hold Urban Development and Public Works (public undertaking) and veteran leader Subhash Desai may keep Industries Department.