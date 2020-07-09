Staggered work hrs, coupled with other options, can get the job done

Mumbai: As the nation's financial capital is slowly getting back to business, workplaces are beginning to open, albeit at reduced strengths, but commuting remains a matter of grave concern in the ongoing pandemic situation. For those using public transport, maintaining social distancing, one of the key steps to control virus transmission, is the biggest challenge.

Former Commissioner of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) Rahul Asthana is of the opinion that staggered hours, whether in the current Covid or non-Covid scenario will bring some relief but will not completely ensure satisfactory social distancing in public transport. "The situation will be mitigated to some extent but definitely not be as effective as desired. To maintain social distancing, more offices should be made to realise why they should allow their employees to work from home. Other ways of commuting to work can be encouraged apart from public transport - like walking or cycling to work. However, all these measures are long-term plans and cannot be done overnight."

Arjit Soni, who founded MyByk, a start-up bicycle-sharing and renting service, and set up a pilot project renting cycles outside Mumbai metro stations, says that while cycle-to-work in Mumbai is possible, what takes the wind out of the tires, figuratively speaking, is the numerous authorities one must grapple with - the BMC, the MMRDA and in Railways, Western and Central divisions and so on. Getting permission from different agencies is an uphill task. "Staggering office hours, even by only an hour, will make a world of difference in terms of traffic and congestion in public transport. I know there is a private bank that starts at 8am and closes by 4pm. So the employees working there are definitely able to avoid the rush at both ends. So, definitely, staggering office hours will be helpful. However, offices should have a plan in place and there should only be a single authority, to make it more effective," he feels.

Sonu Kanojia, a media professional from Mumbai said, "Government has already started offices, shops, restaurants to some extent but what about the safety of those employed at these places? Right now, offices are working at limited staff strength but when hundred per cent attendance is allowed, how will we manage social distancing? We are aware of the fact that trains and BEST buses get crowded. At present, trains are only available for essential service employees but once the public is allowed to use them, we will be back to those crushing rush days. BEST and state transport buses are already seeing crowds and social distancing has gone for a toss. How can we avoid this? By staggering office hours. People will come to work at different times and accordingly, leave at different times too."

Cyber-expert Mahendra Hemdev is of the view that staggered hours should not just be for offices but also for the markets in Mumbai. He said, "There are several popular markets in Mumbai, like the Lamington Market, where thousands of people are employed. These people come from far-off places. Markets also open at the same time as corporate and government offices, so obviously, there is a burden on public transport. Therefore, markets should be strictly asked to open in the afternoon, so that their employees will not rush to catch their train or bus during peak hours, which is already crowded."

Hemdev also felt that relocating big markets set up in the heart of the city in recent decades to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region is the only way to decongest the city, as this will reduce the footfall of those coming here solely for work.