Sushant Singh Rajput’s stuff? Rhea Chakraborty says she has a bottle full of gratitude

A day after she was questioned for over nine hours by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering probe by the agency, actor Rhea Chakraborty claimed that a black bottle with ‘Chhichhore’ printed on it was the only property of her deceased boyfriend, actor Sushant Singh Rajput, that she possesses. Rajput had played the lead role in the film 'Chhichhore'.

Chakraborty and five others have been booked by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for criminal conspiracy, criminal breach of trust, cheating, wrongful restraint and abetment of suicide.

The picture of the bottle was shared by Chakraborty’s advocate Satish Maneshinde on Saturday. He also shared a note claimed to have been written by Rajput, titled ‘Gratitude List’. Maneshide said this was a message Rajput left in Chakraborty’s notebook. However, he did not clarify when the note was written or whether it was given to the Mumbai police that are investigating the case.

The note said in chronological order, “I am grateful for my life; I am grateful for Lillu in my life; I am grateful for Bebu in my life; I am grateful for Sir in my life; I am grateful for Maam in my life; I am grateful for Fudge in my life; and I am grateful for all the love in my life.”

Mandeshide also shared a message from Chakraborty which said, “This is his handwriting, Lillu is Showik, Bebu is me, Sir is my dad, Ma’am is my mom, Fudge is his dog.”

Chakraborty’s brother Showik, her father and her mother are among the six accused named in the CBI’s FIR.

Summoned by the ED to appear before it on Friday, Chakaraborty had initially sought that the summons be deferred. However, when the ED rejected her request, she appeared before the agency at its Ballard Estate office.

The ED had on July 31 registered a complaint of money laundering against Chakraborty after Rajput’s father filed a police complaint in Bihar alleging that she had siphoned money from his account, apart from the accusation that she and others drove the actor to die by suicide.