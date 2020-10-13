SSR drug case: Kshitij Prasad files bail application

Mumbai: Former Dharma Productions employee Kshitij Prasad, 29, accused in the drugs case connected with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput on Monday filed a bail plea before the special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act court.

In his plea he has said that his father is a former Colonel in the Indian Army who has served the country for 27 years and that nothing except a stale cigarette butt was recovered from outside the balcony of his flat which the Narcotics Control Bureau claimed to be ganja.

He sought parity with other co-accused in the case who had got bail. He said the agency had applied a stringent section of the NDPS Act against him pertaining to financing illicit trafficking of drugs and harbouring offenders, but that it has not presented any evidence of him committing the offence.

His plea also stated that the NCB had not applied the stringent section against two other accused on whom it has made similar allegations and that both are on bail. Prasad also cited the retraction statements he had made on two occasions wherein he had given a detailed account of the manner in which he was coerced by the agency to sign statements.