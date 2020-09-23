SSR used us : Rhea Chakraborty speaks up

Refuting all allegations against her, actress Rhea Chakraborty has told the Bombay High Court that Sushant was an "active" drug consumer and unfortunately was in a habit of using his "closest people" to procure drugs. "It is unfortunate that Sushant took advantage of those closest to him to sustain his drug habit and thought it fit to expose them to the perils that would entail," the actress has said.

The actress in her bail plea before the HC has said that Sushant's mental health deteriorated after the sudden death of actors Rishi Kapoor and Imran Khan.

In her bail plea through advocate Satish Maneshinde, the actress has further highlighted the "strained relations" between Sushant and his family members, which was a major reason for him to be living with his friends in his duplex apartment, before meeting Rhea.

"Sushant had revealed to me that his father had performed a second marriage and thus his relationship with him got strained to the extent that he would often not speak to him for prolonged durations. He also revealed to me that his mother died at an early age, may be because of depression and that his father suffered from bipolar disease while sister Meethu too had mental illnesses," the bail plea reads.

As far as the allegations of drugs are concerned, Rhea has said that Sushant had a regular habit of smoking ganja (drugs).

"During our relationship, I observed that Sushant had a regular habit of smoking cigarettes containing ganja, which he sourced and procured for himself using his household staff. He revealed to me that he got used to drugs during the shooting of Kedarnath film," the actress has claimed, adding, "I continuously endeavored to wean him off this habit."

According to Rhea, she had paid Rs 1,200 only once for Sushant's drugs and that it is only he, who was an active consumer.

"Sushant was the only consumer of drugs and he used his staff like Samuel Miranda and Deepak Sawant to procure drugs for him. In fact, he used even me and Showik to procure his drugs. His cook Neeraj has told CBI and Mumbai Police that he was asked (by Sushant) to make ganja joints and rolls and keep the same in his bedroom, which were consumed before he died," Rhea has claimed.

The actress has further questioned the "intentions" of the probe agency, which has not investigated Sushant's drug addiction, prior to her getting in relationship with him.

"The prosecution has surprisingly not disclosed a single telephonic call, SMS, WhatsApp chats or emails of Sushant as to how he procured drugs for his own consumption other than blaming his entire staff, me and my brother and a host of others, who supplied drugs for his consumption," the bail plea reads.

"Not a single payment has been traced to Sushant. There has been no probe as to how he developed this habit and continued consuming drugs procured through the staff, who were hired by him and his sister Priyanka. It is thus apparent that Sushant consumed drugs and used me and his staff to procure drugs but ensured that he does not leave a paper trail of his own, in the form of electronic evidence," the application reads further.

The plea further states that during their month-long trip to Europe, Sushant suddenly started behaving erratically and told Rhea that he was disturbed and that he experienced similar things in 2013 when he got himself treated by Dr Harish Shetty.

"In November 2019, Sushant finally started his therapy sessions with a psychiatrist. During all this, he continuously made attempts to speak to his family and inform them about his depression and other issues but the family members seemed not to be overly concerned with him," she has said in the application.

The plea further claims that in the last week of November 2019, Sushant's three sisters came down to Mumbai to take him to Chandigarh for further treatment of his mental health.

"I did not interfere with their decision. However, suddenly Sushant called me on phone and said he doubted his sisters' intentions and that they were merely after his money. On the same day, the three sisters left him at the peak of his depression," Rhea has claimed.

Apart from all this, Sushant's mental health deteriorated with each passing day of the nation-wide lockdown, Rhea has said. "In the initial days of lockdown, Sushant was fine but later with each passing day his health deteriorated, especially after the deaths of actors Rishi Kapoor and Imran Khan," she has claimed.

"In June, he had told me that he would often hear his late mother's voice when no one would be around him," the plea points out. The plea further goes on to state that since Sushant continued to consume his medications along with his drugs, he was warned by his doctors against doing so. The bail matter is likely to be heard on Thursday.