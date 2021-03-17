SSR drug case: NCB seeks cancellation of Showik Chakraborty's bail

In what could spell troubles for actress Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) moved the Bombay High Court seeking cancellation of his bail. The HC is likely to take up his bail plea for hearing in the last week of this month.
Showik along with his sister Rhea are named as prime accused in a drug cartel case being probed by the NCB after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June last year.
Notably, the special court designated to hear cases under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act had in December last year granted bail to Showik.
It would not be out of place to mention that the HC bench of Justice Prakash Naik had in October 2020 had denied bail to Showik on the ground that there was sufficient material on record to show his proximity with other accused in the case, from whom substantial amount of drugs was seized during the probe.
The NCB has heavily relied on this observation and has claimed that the special court erred in considering the evidence on record.
The central agency has further claimed that the special court seems to have not appreciated the observations of the HC in a correct manner and has ended up in passing a wrong order by granting bail to Showik.
It must be noted that the bench of Justice Naik had denied bail to Showik but had ordered immediate release of Rhea.
