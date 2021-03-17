SSR drug case: NCB seeks cancellation of Showik Chakraborty's bail

In what could spell troubles for actress Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) moved the Bombay High Court seeking cancellation of his bail. The HC is likely to take up his bail plea for hearing in the last week of this month.

Showik along with his sister Rhea are named as prime accused in a drug cartel case being probed by the NCB after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June last year.

Notably, the special court designated to hear cases under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act had in December last year granted bail to Showik.