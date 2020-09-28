SSR Case: All aspects being looked at says CBI

In the midst of a number of central agencies examining different aspects of the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the Central Bureau of Investigation on Monday issued a brief statement that it is conducting a professional investigation "in which all aspects are being looked at and no aspect has been ruled out as of date."

"Investigation is continuing," it added, seeking to clarify that it cannot share any information in the course of the probe. It may be recalled that the CBI was handed over the probe by the Supreme Court on August 19 which was being conducted till then by the Mumbai Police, after hearing actress Rhea Chakraborty's plea to transfer the Bihar FIR to Mumbai Police.

Rhea was a live-in partner of Sushant until a few days before his death. The development comes after Rajput's sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, sent out a tweet asking how long it would take to find out the truth about her brother's death. "We have been so patient for so long!" Kirti wrote in the tweet. Rajput's family lawyer, Vikas Singh, on September 25, had sent out a tweet saying that he is feeling 'frustrated' at the delay in the CBI decision to convert the 'abetment to suicide’ case into one of ‘murder.’

Earlier, on Monday, Times Now TV channel reported that the family and friends of Rajput have announced that they will sit on a fast and "link Centre's probe to politics." Sushant (34) was found hanging in his apartment in Bandra suburb of Mumbai on June 14.