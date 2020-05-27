SSC students to get average marks for cancelled Geography exam, says Maharashtra board

Mumbai: Students giving their Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exam who could not appear for the Geography subject (Social Science 2) exam paper will now be relieved to know that the state board decided on Wednesday to give them average marks of remaining papers for this subject.

This Class 10 exam for a 40 mark theory subject paper which was scheduled to be conducted on March 23, 2020 was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This decision has come has a huge relief for all students who are waiting for their SSC results that are generally declared by June 10. Ashok Bhosale, Secretary of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), said, "Students will be given a score which will be calculated as an average of the scores obtained in remaining five subject papers."

Over 17 lakh students who appeared for the SSC exam this year were worried as to how they would be marked without having appeared for the exam. The state board released a circular on May 27, 2020 stating, "As this subject paper was cancelled due to the nationwide lockdown because of the coronavirus situation, students will be given average marks of the remaining exam papers for this subject."

Amidst lockdown, students are eagerly waiting for SSC (Class 10) and HSC (Class 12) results while the state board is focussing on completing paper assessment as priority.