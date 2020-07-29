SSC results to be declared today

The much-awaited results of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Class 10 board examinations will be announced today online at 1 pm.

Over 17.65 lakh students appeared for the SSC Class 10 board exams this year, out of which 3.91 lakh are from Mumbai. On Tuesday, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) announced, "SSC Class 10 board examination results will be declared online on July 29 at 1 pm." The exams were conducted between March 3 - 23, 2020 in 4,979 exam centres across Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Latur, Nashik, Konkan, Kolkapur and Amravati districts.

This year, the 40-mark theory Geography subject (Social Science 2) exam paper was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. On May 27, the state board announced that students who could not appear for this exam paper will be given average marks of remaining papers for this subject. Also, after a gap of one year, the 80:20 (theory:practical) marks exam pattern was reinstated this year as internal assessment exams were scrapped last year.

In addition, the paper assessment process was delayed due to lockdown restrictions as every year results are generally declared by June 10. Sandeep Sangve, Secretary of MSBSHSE, Mumbai division said, "We faced a delay in completing paper assessment due to travel and transport restrictions amidst lockdown."

Students can apply online for verification of marks and revaluation process from July 30 onwards. Ashok Bhosale, Secretary, MSBSHSE stated, "Students can apply online for verification from July 30 to August 8. While, they can apply for revaluation from July 30 to August 18 and can pay fees of respective processes online."