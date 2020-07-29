SSC results: Overall pass percentage rises 18.20% due to internal assessment 80:20 exam pattern

The much-awaited SSC results were announced on Wednesday: for the first time, the overall pass percentage in the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Class 10 board exams stood at 95.30 per cent in Maharashtra, an 18.20 per cent rise over that last year. Mumbai's pass percentage also rose to 96.72, a 19.68 per cent increase, compared to 77.04 in 2019.

Schools, teachers and students have attributed this rise to the internal assessment 80:20 (theory:practical) exam pattern, which was reinstated this year. The principal of a Bandra School said, "Internal assessments, which were scrapped last year, allow students to score marks in practical tests, oral exams and communication exercises. Students get a chance to score more than they otherwise would, by just appearing for theory-based exams."

Also this year, the 40-mark theory Geography subject (Social Science 2) exam paper was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. On May 27, the state board announced that students would be awarded average marks in the remaining papers for this subject. The assessment process was delayed due to lockdown restrictions and was the reason results have been delayed by over a month. Every year results are generally declared by June 10.

This year, 15,01,105 fresh students cleared the SSC board exam, of the total 15,75,103 who appeared in Maharashtra. Girls outperformed boys, with a pass percentage of 96.91 as compared to the latter's 93.90 per cent. Around 7,11,796 girls cleared the exam of the 7,34,491 who appeared, while 7,89,309 boys of the 8,40,612 who appeared for the exam passed.

In Maharashtra, Konkan region topped with a pass percentage of 98.77, followed by Kolhapur at 97.64, Pune at 97.34 and Mumbai at 96.72. The exams were conducted by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) from March 3-23, 2020, in 4,979 exam centres across Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Latur, Nashik, Konkan, Kolkapur and Amravati districts.

