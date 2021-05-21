SSC marking policy: Parents seek clarity from state govt

With no decision on the marking policy for Class 10 Secondary School Certificate (SSC) board examination declared by the state school education department, parents of students of Class 10 have asked the state to provide clarity.

Representatives of associations of parents have demanded uniformity in marking policy for students of both private and state boards in order to avoid disparities in Class 11 First Year Junior College (FYJC) admissions.

The matter regarding assessment of Class 10 students of SSC board, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) is being heard in the Bombay High Court (HC). The state government is expected to file an affidavit regarding the assessment formula as Class 10 SSC board exams were cancelled this year due to Covid-19 situation.

It has been over a month that the state school education department cancelled Class 10 SSC board exams but, the marking policy has not been finalised yet. Nitin Tamboli, a parent of a Class 10 SC student said, "Schools have no clue about the assessment process of Class 10 students. The state has not devised a marking policy yet. It is almost May-end and the admission process for Class 11 will begin next month."

On April 20, 2021, Varsha Gaikwad, state school education minister, announced cancellation of Class 10 SSC board exams in view of the pandemic. Also, CBSE and Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) announced cancellation of Class 10 exams. On May 1, CBSE announced the marking policy for Class 10 students.

Anubha Sahai, president of India Wide Parents Association, said, "There has to be uniformity among central and state boards to take a decision regarding marking policy of Class 10 students."