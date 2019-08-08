SSC exam: 11 held for copying

Mumbai: Powai Police arrested 11 public service aspirants for copying during an online Staff Selection Commission (SSC) exam at Aurum IT Park in Powai, Andheri (E) on Tuesday. The arrested accused were produced in a local magistrate court on Wednesday and were remanded in police custody for two days.

According to police, as many as 1,870 candidates were scheduled to appear for the exam. The complainant, Ketan Chavhan, 29, who was the invigilator, went into hall no. 2 on Tuesday, where 250 aspirants were taking the exam online.

When they passed through the metal detector, Chavhan found 11 aspirants wearing a bluetooth collar device and a microphone in their ear, which is prohibited at the examination centre. He alerted the cops there and took 11 people to Powai police station.

The 11 caught copying have been identified as Pradeep Kumar Omprakash (26), Raju Ramniwas (20), Aman Harikesh (23), Dinesh Dalbir (25), Mohit Bijendar (20), Kushkumar Pulkumar (24), Navin Subhashchandra (19), Sumeet Kuldeep (21), Rakesh Omprakash (23), Saurabh Subhash (21) and Navin Randhir Singh (23), all residents of Haryana. Police suspect they were receiving help from aides in Haryana.

The accused were booked under relevant sections of the Maharashtra Prevention of Malpractices at University, Board and other Specified Examination Act.