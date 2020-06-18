SSC and HSC results expected to be declared in July

It’s good news for the students anxiously waiting for their results. The second drive of submission of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) moderated answer papers was completed on Tuesday. Following this, Varsha Gaikwad, state school education minister, said that HSC (Class 12) and SSC (Class 10 board examination results are expected to be declared by the mid and the end of the next month, respectively.

This drive of collecting moderated answer papers was conducted on June 15 and June 16 in Mumbai district. It has been a crucial step in the overall assessment and result declaration process, as it is followed by the checking of errors and the calculation of final marks. Sandeep Sangve, secretary of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), Mumbai division, said, "Once moderation is complete, answer papers are checked for errors and are verified. Then, the final marks are calculated. We then send the data to the board head office at Pune, following which results are declared."

The submission of moderated answer papers usually happens in May. However, this year, papers could not be transported due to the lockdown restrictions. Sangve added, "We managed to collect papers from moderators with the help of the police, municipal corporation, district officers and education officials in Mumbai district." The submission of moderated papers is almost complete in Thane, Raigad and Palghar districts.

In response to the question of when SSC and HSC results will be declared, Gaikwad stated, "We are taking efforts to declare HSC results by mid-July and SSC results by the end of July. We faced a delay due to the lockdown and started the assessment work in May. We are trying to expedite the process." HSC results are usually declared by the end of May, followed by SSC before June 10 every academic year.

Further on, Gaikwad added the First Year Junior College (FYJC) admission process will be conducted after the SSC results are declared. Gaikwad said, "We hope to complete the FYJC admission process in August and plan to start the new academic year for FYJC students from September."

Separate guidelines to be issued for reopening of physical schools in red zones

Due to lack of clarity on the reopening of schools in red zone areas, especially Mumbai and Pune, Varsha Gaikwad, state school education minister, said, "We will issue separate guidelines on the reopening of physical schools in red zone areas. We have informed all the school principals to allow teachers and staff to work from home and call them to schools only when needed. Schools can conduct online classes, as there are a high number of coronavirus cases in red zones." While, physical schools in coronavirus-free areas and green zones can be started in phases starting from July.