Sr partner of renowned Britannia, no more

In a message circulated to patrons of the famous Britannia & Co, the Kohinoor family circulated a message, ‘It is heartbreaking to report that the love of our life, Mr. Boman Rashid Kohinoor, senior partner of Britannia & Co. Restaurant, passed away at Parsee General Hospital at 4:45pm today. He was 97 years old and Bombay's most beloved inhabitant. Have a pleasant journey Mr. Kohinoor.’
Britannia & Co is the famous locale serving classic Parsi cuisine such as berry pulav in a vintage, colonial atmosphere at Ballard Pier. In fact it is a much sought after restaurant for foreign bloggers and tourists who have said, “Britannia serves legendary Parsi food. Don't miss their amazing berry pulav and sali boti when you're there.”
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)