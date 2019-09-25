Sr partner of renowned Britannia, no more

In a message circulated to patrons of the famous Britannia & Co, the Kohinoor family circulated a message, ‘It is heartbreaking to report that the love of our life, Mr. Boman Rashid Kohinoor, senior partner of Britannia & Co. Restaurant, passed away at Parsee General Hospital at 4:45pm today. He was 97 years old and Bombay's most beloved inhabitant. Have a pleasant journey Mr. Kohinoor.’

Britannia & Co is the famous locale serving classic Parsi cuisine such as berry pulav in a vintage, colonial atmosphere at Ballard Pier. In fact it is a much sought after restaurant for foreign bloggers and tourists who have said, “Britannia serves legendary Parsi food. Don't miss their amazing berry pulav and sali boti when you're there.”