Sr citizen drives self to Bandra-Worli Sea Link, jumps to death

A 65-year-old resident of Mira Road, who was undergoing psychiatric treatment, jumped off the Bandra-Worli Sea Link (BWSL) on Tuesday. His body was washed ashore near Mahim an hour later. Bandra Police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) in the matter.

Police said the incident occurred around 3pm on Tuesday, when the senior citizen drove to the Bandra-Worli Sea Link in his car from his residence in Mira Road. He reportedly stopped his car midway towards Worli, got out and jumped into the sea. The entire incident was captured by one of the CCTV cameras installed at the sea link.

As soon as the officials deployed at the server room witnessed the incident, they alerted Bandra Police, who rushed to the spot and began rescue operations. However, the man's body washed ashore at Mahim over an hour later.

Meanwhile, police scrutinised the CCTV camera footage and checked the car being driven by the man, found his vehicle documents and alerted his family. Only when police informed them of the incident did they realise he was not at home. His family said he had been under psychiatric treatment and were unaware of the likely trigger for his extreme step.

Bandra Police have recorded an Accidental Death Report (ADR) in the matter and have towed the vehicle from the spot.