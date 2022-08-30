Sports day celebrated with great fervour at Sanskar Public school in Thane | FPJ/Abhitash Singh

As India celebrated National Sports Day on Monday, August 29, to commemorate the birth anniversary of hockey legend Major Dhyanchand, the students of Sanskar Public School at Shivai Nagar in Thane celebrated it with great fervour.

The school management, principal and teachers with the aim of raising awareness about the values of sports , discipline, perseverance, sportsmanship and teamwork conducted various activities across all sections. While in the small primary section, students dressed up as their favourite sportsmen and women and also spoke a few lines about them.

The secondary grade students had elocution and speech competitions on the sports, while the grade 9th and 10th students had a quiz competition where the teams as per house were judged by the quiz masters.

Sanskar Public School principal, Arti Sharma and the teachers of the primary section, Neha Kamble, Deepak Kate, Sangeeta and Geeta Dubey, and secondary section teacher Supriya Chavan, ensured an active participation with zeal and enthusiasm, offering the children a change from the monotony of daily life in school.